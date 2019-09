Kamloops Fire Centre is aware of the smoke

Facebook photo of smoke near Osoyoos

Residents near the U.S. border are reporting smoke in the hills north of Keremeos.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is aware of smoke in the area.

Residents first took to social media to report the smoke just before 4 p.m, Monday.

The plume of smoke is apparently increasing in size.

More to come.

READ MORE: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

READ MORE: Kelowna man presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.