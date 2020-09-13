Smoke in Abbotsford hits new peak Sunday afternoon; particulate matter 7 times healthy limit

Air quality advisories in place, but smoke expected to ease soon

Fine particulate matter in Abbotsford hit 175 microns per cubic metre at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Normally, it's around 5 microns per cubic metre.

The smoke was bad Saturday. It’s even worse Sunday.

By 2 p.m., the fine particulate matter detected at Abbotsford’s air quality monitoring station was seven times above the amount deemed healthy by B.C.’s air quality standards.

The city’s fine particulate measure of 175.3 µg/m3 (microns per cubic metre) far exceeds the 24-hour average standard of 25 µg/m3. On an average day, the fine particulate matter in the air amounts to about 5 microns per cubic metre.

Click here for the latest air quality data for Abbotsford

There is some relief in sight, however. The smoke, which comes from massive wildfires in the Western United States, is forecast to ease Sunday evening into Monday as winds shift.

Air quality advisories remain in effect and even healthy people are urged to limit activity outside.

