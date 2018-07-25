The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued July 24 includes a map of the areas impacted by wildfire smoke in B.C. (B.C. government image)

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for Burns Lake

Smoky skies bulletin includes all parts of province north of Quesnel

  • Jul. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An air quality advisory has been issued for the Burns Lake area due to wildfire smoke coming from other parts of the province.

Regions listed in the Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Monday, July 24 include the South Thompson, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan, East Columbia, and all parts of province north of Quesnel.

Those areas under the advisory are expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to use common sense to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

Currently there are no significant wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre; however, there are seven wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre and one in the Southeast Fire Centre. Wildfire smoke can travel thousands of kilometres.

As the wildfire season ramps up, so is the hot weather with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 32 C in the region this week.

There are currently no fire bans in the Northwest Fire Centre.

