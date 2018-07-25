Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for Burns Lake

The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued July 24 includes a map of the areas impacted by wildfire smoke in B.C. (B.C. government image)

An air quality advisory has been issued for the Burns Lake area due to wildfire smoke coming from other parts of the province.

Regions listed in the Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Monday, July 24 include the South Thompson, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan, East Columbia, and all parts of province north of Quesnel.

ICYMI: #AirQuality smoky skies bulletin in place for South Thompson, Central & South Okanagan, East Columbia & all areas North of Quesnel #BritishColumbia https://t.co/6PcO6xqBP1 @Interior_Health — Env Report BC (@EnvReportBC) July 25, 2018

Those areas under the advisory are expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to use common sense to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

Currently there are no significant wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre; however, there are seven wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre and one in the Southeast Fire Centre. Wildfire smoke can travel thousands of kilometres.

As the wildfire season ramps up, so is the hot weather with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 32 C in the region this week.

There are currently no fire bans in the Northwest Fire Centre.

