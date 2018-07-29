Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting Quesnel skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued July 24 includes a map of the areas impacted by wildfire smoke in B.C.

UPDATE:

The air quality advisory issued in B.C. has been expanded, with more areas of the province experiencing smoky skies.

Areas now on the list include:

North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, Whistler, Elk Valley, East Kootenay (North & South), Yoho – Kootenay Park, East Columbia, West Columbia, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Cariboo (North & South), Chilcotin, North Thompson, South Thompson, 100 Mile, Shuswap, Nicola, Fraser Canyon (North & South), North Columbia, Okanagan (North, Central & South), Boundary, Similkameen, Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, Watson Lake, Fort Nelson, Williston, B.C. Peace River (North & South), McGregor, Prince George, Yellowhead, Kinbasket, Haines Road, South Klondike Highway, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake, Dease Lake, Bulkely Valley and Lakes District (Northwest & Southwest), North Coast (Inland Sections), North Coast Inland (South & North), Central Coast (Inland Sections), and all other Northern B.C. regions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An air quality advisory was issued for all of northern British Columbia and several pockets of the south due to wildfire smoke this week, with Quesnel shrouded in smoke every morning this week and some afternoons.

Regions listed in the Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Tuesday, July 24 include the South Thompson, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan, East Columbia, and all parts of province north of Quesnel.

The Cariboo Fire Centre released a statement saying smoke in the northern half of the province can be attributed to an upper low that has pulled smoke into B.C. from fires currently burning in Manitoba and Ontario.

According to Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre, some of the smoke may also be from fires in areas as far away as Siberia and Eurasia.

“Because of changing wind directions and the number of fires, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly where this smoke is coming from. However, a phenomenon known as long range transport can carry smoke hundreds and even thousands of kilometres away from a fire,” says Mack.

Currently there are no significant wildfires in the north and central Interior; however, there are seven wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre and one in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Smoke in the southern part of the province has been attributed to fires in the area.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to use common sense to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

The thick smoke hanging over Quesnel and other cities in the Cariboo this week was reminiscent of last year’s wildfires, leaving many feeling unsettled and looking for answers to where exactly the smoke was coming from.

As the wildfire season ramps up, so is the hot weather, with daytime temperatures expected to reach into the 30Cs for Quesnel this weekend and into next week.

In other areas of B.C., the Okanagan and Kootenays experienced temperatures in the upper 30Cs this week.

The drying conditions have prompted the BC Wildfire Service to issue campfire bans, which started Thursday for the Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre. The Coastal Fire Centre has been under a campfire ban since last week. As of press time Thursday, campfires were still permitted in the Cariboo Fire Centre, Northwest Fire Centre and Prince George Fire Centre.

Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Prediction System FireWork is an air quality prediction system that indicates how smoke from wildfires is expected to move across North America over the next 48 hours. Check the map at https://weather.gc.ca/firework/firework_anim_e.html?type=em&utc=12 to find out how the smoke will continue to affect B.C. in the coming days.

