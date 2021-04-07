Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant

Scarlet Studio hairstylist Lindsay James took her client Wendy Harris outdoors to complete the cut after a smoky interruption April 7, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Smoke from an oven filled the inside of Vernon’s Midtown Bistro on 30th Avenue Wednesday morning forcing the evacuation of neighbouring businesses.

One of which was the Scarlet Studio.

But with some quick thinking, hairstylist Lindsay James took her client Wendy Harris outdoors to complete the cut after the smoky interruption.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to calls of smoke around 11:30 a.m. and remain on scene in “ventilation mode.”

More to come.

