Smoke blankets Agassiz-Harrison as American wildfires burn

Fraser Health advises those with medical conditions to stay home and indoors if possible

Wildfires raged throughout the western United States, razing hectares of forested land in Washington, Oregon, California and beyond. The smoke drifted into the Agassiz-Harrison area and has caused health advisories and air quality issues throughout southern B.C.

Fraser Health advises those who have certain health conditions, especially respiratory issues, to stay indoors while conditions persist.

People with chronic health conditions or with COVID-19 may be affected more than usual when conditions are smoky. Those who are vulnerable or who work with vulnerable populations can find advice on minimizing risk through the @CDCofBC. Learn more: https://t.co/8GfrUypOHv — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) September 14, 2020

For the latest updates on air quality readings throughout the Fraser Valley, visit www.env.gov.bc.ca.

RELATED: Widespread smoke in the forecast across the region

WATCH: Drone footage of smoky skies over Cultus Lake

– With files from Jennifer Feinberg

Agassiz-Harrison Observer