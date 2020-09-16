Caro Clark’s horse, Gary Glitter, looks on as smoke surrounds the land just a few feet in front of him. Smoke from wildfires on the west coast of the United States has spread throughout B.C. (Contributed Photo/Caro Clark)

Smoke blankets Agassiz-Harrison as American wildfires burn

Fraser Health advises those with medical conditions to stay home and indoors if possible

  • Sep. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Wildfires raged throughout the western United States, razing hectares of forested land in Washington, Oregon, California and beyond. The smoke drifted into the Agassiz-Harrison area and has caused health advisories and air quality issues throughout southern B.C.

Fraser Health advises those who have certain health conditions, especially respiratory issues, to stay indoors while conditions persist.

For the latest updates on air quality readings throughout the Fraser Valley, visit www.env.gov.bc.ca.

– With files from Jennifer Feinberg

Agassiz-Harrison Observer

