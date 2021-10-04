Smoke alarms alerted Chilliwack family to early-morning house fire

Early morning fire on Alpine Crescent saw everyone get out safely, said Chilliwack Fire officials

A family that lives on Alpine Crescent was fast asleep early Sunday morning when fire broke out in the basement.

They awoke to the sound of smoke alarms going off, but managed to get out safely.

Chilliwack Fire Department got the call at about 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 3, and were dispatched to the residential fire in the 5500-block of Alpine Crescent.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives,” Assistant Fire Chief Chris Wilson said.

It’s best to test smoke alarms once a month, and replace them every 10 years, he said.

More than 30 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 responded to the fire in the single-family, two-storey structure, and upon arrival found smoke billowing from the eaves.

“Crews quickly entered the home, located the fire in the basement and deployed an offensive attack to knock down the fire,” Wilson said.

As a result the flames did not spread to the walls or ceiling, preventing further damage from fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported and the cause is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire officials.

RELATED: Fire officials remind people again about working smoke alarms

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress