Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Smoke alarm saves two lives in Kelowna motorhome fire

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on May 6

  • May. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A motorhome in Kelowna went up in flames overnight.

At around 2 a.m., on May 6, the Kelowna Fire Department received a report of a motorhome on fire in the 1900 block of Union Road.

Flames were seen coming through the roof of a 25-foot long class A motorhome upon arrival. Crews were able to contain the fire and quickly knocked it down.

One lone occupant and pet were able to escape thanks to a working smoke alarm. The occupant is now receiving medical care.

The fire is expected to be electrical in nature.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, rescue unit, safety officer, command vehicle, along with 14 personnel.

Daniel Taylor

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

PHOTOS: Remembering Shawnee, and all missing and murdered Indigenous women
‘Best day ever’: Aldergrove joins together to surprise birthday girl battling brain cancer

