Smithers woman killed in Oct. 16 car crash

A memorial will be held for Rain Reeves on Oct. 29 at Smithers Golf and Country Club

A 23-year-old woman formerly from Smithers is dead following a fatal car crash near Cache Creek Oct. 16.

Rain Reeves was driving her vehicle westbound on Hwy 1 when, according to an RCMP press release, her vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

“Rain was a young woman full of life,” said family friend Nicole Silveira on Reeve’s Facebook page. “She was smart. She was beautiful. She was self-assured. She was vibrant. Her death will leave a void that will never be filled for those who love her.”

Another friend started a GoFundMe campaign Oct. 18 titled “For the Love of Rain.” It had raised close to $5,500 by Monday to cover memorial costs and other expenses.

There will be a memorial for her Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Smithers Golf and Country Club.

A number of other Facebook comments referenced the Smithers Secondary School grad’s time at HMCS Quadra, a training centre for Royal Canadian Sea Cadets in Comox.

“You were one of my best friends in cadets. Summer camp was always so fun with you. My heart is saddened to hear that you are gone. My condolences to Rain’s friends and family,” one commenter wrote.

In 2014 during the 204 Babine Royal Canadian Sea Cadets annual ceremonial review, Reeves was presented with the Top Training PO award.

The pickup driver was seriously injured in the collision, but is expected to recover, RCMP said.

With files from Thom Barker