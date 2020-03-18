Smithers Secondary to get new HVAC system

The $800,000 project is slated for this summer

Smithers Secondary School (SSS) is getting a complete upgrade of its shop space heating and ventilation system this year.

“The ventilation upgrade will result in cleaner, better circulated air for the staff and students,” said Dave Margerm, School District 54 (SD54) secretary-treasurer.

In a press release, Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson said the funding is part of a $217.7 million renovation and maintenance initiative to make schools more green, efficient and safe learning spaces.

“Students and staff need a safe and comfortable place to study and work,” said Donaldson. “These investments by our government will raise the standards for schools in the Northwest.”

The $800,000 SSS project is one of two slated for SD54 in 2020.

Houston Secondary School (HSS) is getting a new roof this year as part of the province-wide series of renovation-related projects announced by the education ministry.

The anticipated cost of the HSS roof is $367,000 and bid documents are now being prepared for both projects with the work going out to tender next month, reported Margerm.

A start date of July 1 is being scheduled with work to be done by the end of August.

Houston Secondary’s roof was last replaced in 2002 and its replacement has been on the school district’s capital projects ‘to do’ list for some time.

Margerm said the new roof will also feature improved insulation with the expectation this will reduce the school district’s energy consumption.

In addition to the economic benefits, Donaldson said there are environmental benefits.

“We know that energy efficiency through better roofs reduces heat loss and therefore decreases greenhouse gas emissions.

The planned life of the new roof is 25 years.

-Files from Rod Link

Smithers Interior News