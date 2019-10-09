Smithers Rotary rescues sinking Kathlyn Creek Perimeter Trail bridge

A bridge over Kathlyn Creek on the Perimeter Trail that had been sinking into the creek banks has a new lease on life.

On Oct. 5, members of Smithers Rotary Club and local businesses teamed up to shore up the bridge, which crosses the creek just north of the seventh fairway at the Smithers Golf and Country Club.

In the spring they also plan to replace the deckboards.

The project was made possible by donations from Double D Gravel and Excavating, Environmental Specialized Earthworks, Smithers Lumberyard, Holtzman Contracting, Rossco Hauling, Canyon Creek Contracting and LB Paving, as well as, funds from Rotary’s two main fundraising activities, their annual auction and the concession they run at the fall fair.

“There are many individuals to thank, but especially Ken Booth of Double D Gravel and Excavating and Tom Havard,” said Rotary member Joe Tennant.

He estimated the total cost of the project at around $10,000.

The Rotary auction features items donated by area businesses and will take place Nov. 20-21. Online bidding starts Nov. 4 at smithersrotary.ca.