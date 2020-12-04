Smithers RCMP counter attack campaign starts

Additional officers and roadblocks will be on the streets throughout the holidays

Don’t drive impaired.

That is the message the Smithers RCMP are trying to get out now that December is here and their annual counter attack campaign begins.

Detachment Commander Terry Gillespie said extra officers will be looking for impaired drivers for the next four weeks.

“The local detachment will be out in full force this month conducting drinking and driving counter attack as well as impaired driving by drug counter attack,” he said. “The detachment does have three drug recognition expert trained members for prosecuting impaired driving by drugs.”

READ MORE: Smithers crime severity index jumps 18 per cent

According to an RCMP press release, on average 68 lives are lost to impaired driving crashes every year in B.C.

“Whenever possible, arrange for a sober driver or call a taxi,” warned Gillespie.

@MariscaDekkemamarisca.bakker@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Smithers Interior News