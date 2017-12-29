Smithers RCMP Christmas calls half those of last year

Smithers RCMP addressed approximately 32 calls for service from Christmas Eve day to Dec.28, which is approximately half the number of calls received during the same period in 2016.

Of particular note, on Dec. 27 at approximately 12:35 a.m., Smithers RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle taken from a residence near Columbia Street and eleventh Avenue. The vehicle was recovered, abandoned, at approximately 5:37 a.m. when the Smithers RCMP and fire department attended a single vehicle crash on Lake Kathlyn Road approximately four kilometres west of Smithers.

The 1997 Chevrolet pickup had sheered a telephone pole after failing to maneuver a corner, affecting both telephone and hydro wires. The lone occupant and driver was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene on foot. Smithers RCMP and the forensic identification unit out of Terrace have gathered valuable evidence from the scene and the vehicle, which they believe will identify the perpetrator. Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Smithers RCMP would like to remind everyone to lock their vehicles and secure keys in a safe location.

On Dec. 28 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Smithers RCMP received a tip from the public on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old local male who was wanted on two outstanding warrants. The male was located at a Smithers motel a short time later and arrested, however, the male (allegedly) attempted to flee from police on foot. After a foot pursuit from the Frontage Road area, across Highway 16 and onto Third Avenue, Smithers RCMP surrounded the male and took him into police custody. The male was to be held in jail until his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 2 to address the five outstanding charges which resulted in the warrants, as well as new criminal charges in relation to his most recent police interaction and on-going investigations.

– Submitted by Smithers RCMP.