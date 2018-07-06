Smithers RCMP arrest armed robbery suspect

An arrest has been made after a convenience store armed robbery in Smithers.

On June 25, Smithers RCMP started investigating the early-morning armed robbery at the Esso Gas bar/7-Eleven on Highway 16.

A lone male with a covered face and a kitchen knife entered the store around 3:45 a.m., demanding cash from the clerk. The clerk moved to a safe place and called 911.

The suspect stole the countertop display tray of lottery tickets and a small donation box before fleeing the store. Smithers RCMP were able to recover the knife and the mostly emptied tray near Heritage Park.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a residence in Smithers on July 5. The suspect was arrested during the search, and evidence believed related to the robbery gathered.

Given the seriousness of the offence the suspect was held in custody and was to appear at Smithers Provincial Court on Friday. Criminal charges including robbery will be recommended for consideration to Crown counsel by local police.

Another local Smithers business aware of the incident provided great assistance with the investigation, which helped police identify the suspect. The Smithers RCMP want to thank that business for their support.

The Interior News has asked for a name of the suspect. Nobody with charges matching the robbery description was on the online court registry for Friday, though that is likely because charges have yet to be laid.