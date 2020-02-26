The Smithers Public Library (SPL) pictured on the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2020 during snowfall. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Smithers library celebrates freedom to read week

The Library is holding a special Feb. 29 presentation on banned or challenged children's books

  • Feb. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

As libraries across Canada celebrate Freedom to Read Week, the Smithers Public Library (SPL) will be holding a presentation on books that have been banned or challenged in Canada.

The event takes place on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. and will feature live readings of a number of banned or challenged books.

Freedom to Read Week takes place from Feb. 23-29. The annual Book and Periodical Council project highlights intellectual freedom and the continuing fight against censorship. For libraries, intellectual freedom is a core value that shapes services, programs, materials and events year-round.

READ MORE: Proponents of Library-Gallery project hoping to write new chapter in Smithers cultural scene

To fully participate in a democracy, citizens must have access to information and develop knowledgeable opinions informed by a variety of perspectives. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms includes “Freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression” as a fundamental freedom, while The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 19, guarantees the right “to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

The Universal Declaration arose from the ashes of the First and Second World Wars to ensure their horrors would never be repeated. In this light, enshrining people’s rights to thought, opinion and expression recalls book-burnings, imprisonment of dissidents and worse. Yet despite our collective hindsight, censorship still occurs in various ways around the world.

Every day libraries inform, challenge, empower and inspire Canadians through collections and events representing diverse points of view and works of the imagination. Libraries are dedicated to promoting intellectual freedom for people of all ages and from all walks of life.

– Submitted article

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
Breakfast Club of Canada launches the day right
Next story
Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Biathlon BC Cup in Burns Lake

    On Feb. 7-9, 2020, the Omineca Ski Club welcomed over 50 biathletes from Smithers to Whistler for the Biathlon BC Cup#3. Participants enjoyed beautiful sunny weather, excellent snow conditions and local hospitality, including a much liked performance by the Johnny Rockers. As they said "Burns Lake is the best!" Local athletes shined: Ewan Hawes, in the juvenile category, finished 4th in the Sprint event (Saturday) and second in the individual event (Sunday). In the junior girl category, Julia Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and received the bronze in the individual. In the senior girl category, Adrienne Bender got the bronze both days and Nicole Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and 5th in the individual. Cole Bender, in the youth category, went home with the gold both days. In the Saturday Sprint event, Randy Hamp finished 4th in the masters men category and Agathe Bernard finished 7th in the recreation category. (Submitted photos)

  • Ride Burns rolls out three year plan

    Ride Burns President, Patti Dube, was present at Feb. 18 council meeting. She presented the newly rebranded Ride Burns-formerly known as Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA)-one year and three years plans.

  • Houston plays hockey

    The Houston Little Luckies Novice team held a weekend tournament on Feb 22 and 23. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest

    A great family day was had at Kager Lake Recreation Area for the annual Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest and Winter Tri. The day started with a 3 km and 12 km singletrack fat bike race. Close to 20 youth, then participated in a winter triathlon. Teams of 3 competed one lap each of their choice of skiing, snowshoeing, running or biking. The youth used the new 1 km campground expansion road for their course. The day finished with the adult triathlon. Teammates completed a 5 km bike race, 3 km run, 3 km ski or 2 km snowshoe. It was great to have so many locals out enjoying the trails. This year the Freezer Burnt Festival included the use of electric fat bikes into the program.

  • Burns Lake brings gold home

    This year's BC Winter Games in Fort St. John saw three athletes…

  • Date to fix preliminary inquiry in Griffin case set for March 3

    Griffin has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 23-year-old Houston man

  • Sadness surrounds pipeline dispute

    Brenda has tried to understand the conflict and it's beyond her how she can tell anyone how to think