Smithers girls sing at Lakes District arts fest

Lillica Paquette and Byer Maclean from Smithers sang with piano accompaniment at the March 7 edition of the Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts at Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. The March 8 shows begin at 9:30 a.m. and drum, violin, mandolin and string instrument performances. The festival runs until March 16 and all events are held at the Island Gospel church on Gerow Island. (Blair McBride photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us