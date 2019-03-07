Smithers girls sing at Lakes District arts fest

  Mar. 7, 2019
Lillica Paquette and Byer Maclean from Smithers sang with piano accompaniment at the March 7 edition of the Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts at Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. The March 8 shows begin at 9:30 a.m. and drum, violin, mandolin and string instrument performances. The festival runs until March 16 and all events are held at the Island Gospel church on Gerow Island. (Blair McBride photos)

