Smithers girls sing at Lakes District arts fest

Lillica Paquette and Byer Maclean from Smithers sang with piano accompaniment at the March 7 edition of the Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts at Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. The March 8 shows begin at 9:30 a.m. and drum, violin, mandolin and string instrument performances. The festival runs until March 16 and all events are held at the Island Gospel church on Gerow Island. (Blair McBride photos)