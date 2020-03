A panorama of the Mar 1 game between the Smithers Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks Alumni team. (Grant Harris photo)

A panorama of the Mar 1 game between the Smithers Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks Alumni team. (Grant Harris photo)

Members of the Canucks Alumni at the Alumni Banquet. (Ashlee Nadine Photography)

Canucks Alumni skate with minor hockey players. (Ashlee Nadine Photography)

By Trevor Hewitt

Smithers Interior News