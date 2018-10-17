Smithers election: Randy Bell

Bio
I am originally from Sarnia in Southwestern Ontario. From the time I was in high school I got involved in computers and continued this after high school. Prior to moving to Smithers I had worked for two different computer service companies and was a business partner in one of them. Since arriving to Smithers I had a career with an IT company in town for almost 17 years. This gave me experience in handling IT Services for various business types all over Northwest BC. For a 10 month period I left Smithers to go work for an insurance company in London, Ontario. I quickly learned I did not want to live and raise my son in a big city; so we moved back to Smithers. In 2012 I started my own company Done Right Computer Services and I continue to offer IT services to business. Alongside my own clients I am the IT Manager at a local Smithers airline, Central Mountain Air. Over the decades I have done a variety of IT related training and certifications that help keep me relevant to my carrier.
I do not have any elected political experience. My connection to politics dates back to my interest since finishing high school; I have been an member of several parties both provincially and federally over the decades.
Top priorities on council
Rebuild the relationship with our businessindustry community to ensure we are being good partners. This is the driving force for a sustainable economy and helps us all have income and tax revenue, in turn giving us the means to build on the community’s desires and needs. It will allow us to continue to invest in streets, sewers, libraries, recreation, affordable housing and social services.
Bring focus back to the core infrastructure and fiscal responsibility. Our operational budget needs to keep up with our operational needs. If we as community wish to continue to maintain, update and add infrastructure we need to ensure we our meeting the needs of what we already have in place.