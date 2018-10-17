Smithers election: Greg Brown

Bio
I’m currently serving on Smithers Council. Growing up in Kitimat, Smithers was always a destination for our family for skiing and hockey. Since 2004, Smithers has been my home. I have worked in a wide variety of sectors for industry, not-for-profits and government. Currently, I utilize my engineering degree and facilitation skills as a self employed consultant and I assist my wife, Christine, who owns are operates Two Sisters Cafe. My family and I pursue a healthy lifestyle eating good food, being physically active and spending quality time together. I’ve coached soccer and hockey for several years.
Top priorities for council
I envision Smithers to continue to be a community for people who want a high quality of life for themselves and their families. I see council pursuing a mix of priorities so that we continue to develop a strong community that works for many people. This mix includes economic, social-cultural, environment and infrastructure. As a current councillor I have supported a blend of priorities that have resulted in strengthening of our community. Two key governance approaches I prioritize are 1) proactive community engagement and 2) undertaking thorough decision making in order to optimize life-cycle costs. For example, I always consider the maintenance/operating/replacement costs when planning and designing projects.