Smithers election: Colin Bateman

Colin Bateman moved to Smithers in 2009 with his wife, Tara, and children, Liam and Nicole.
Joining the board of the Smithers Chamber of Commerce in his first year in Smithers and later taking two years as vice president and a four-year term as president, Colin has always been involved the town’s business affairs. Economic development is a driving force for both his business and volunteer life.
Colin has also spent time on the board with The BC Hotel Association, Tourism Smithers committee and the BV Soccer Society. Also coaching with Hockey and Soccer. Being involved in our community is very important to our family.
Top Priorities
I believe strongly in sustainable economic development and am always looking at ways to protect, improve and attract small, medium and large businesses. I believe in keeping an open mind on all businesses, regardless of size, and taking the time to work through the process of determining the right development for our community. We also need to find ways to protect our existing businesses, while building development for the future at a sustainable rate.
Secondly, I believe in looking into new ways to improve the amount of accommodations available in Smithers. I believe we need to address some of our town policies and zoning bylaws and think outside the box in researching better ways to encourage developers to build a wide variety of homes. That could involve looking at our current Official Community Plan and working towards updating, if and where needed.