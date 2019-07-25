Smithers crime severity index jumps 30 per cent

The town ranked 23rd in the province in 2018 compared to 42nd in 2017

For the first time in four years Smithers saw a significant increase in its crime severity index (CSI), violent crime severity index (VCSI) and non-violent crime severity index (NVCSI).

Data released by Statistics Canada (StatCan) July 22 indicate the CSI for 2018 was 138.41 compared to 105.23 in 2017, a 31.53 per cent bump.

Similarly, the VCSI was up 38.07 per cent and the NVCSI rose 28.74 per cent.

Of the 180 municipalities in British Columbia for which 2018 police-reported statistics are available, this ranks Smithers 23rd in CSI, 21st in VCSI and 24th in NVCSI, up from 42nd, 35th and 48th respectively.

The numbers buck a trend since 2014 of steadily decreasing annual indexes.

Quesnel ranked number 1 in the province this year with a CSI of 291.83 displacing Hope which topped the list last year at 253.25.

In response to a 2004 request from police chiefs, StatCan created the crime severity indexes as a better reflection of the relative safety of communities.

Nearly 40 per cent of police-reported crimes in Canada are theft under $5,000 and mischief. The calculation of the severity indexes gives lesser weight to these types of crimes and more to violent crimes.

Although the national statistics organization has gone away from using crime rate, it does continue to publish the raw data.

In terms of numbers of actual incidents, there were 949 crimes reported to police last year in Smithers, a rate of 16,832 per 100,000 population.

Police cleared 404 of those files (42.6 per cent), 148 by laying charges and 256 by other means. A total of 149 individuals were charged with crimes.

Smaller municipalities have always been skeptical of the meaningfulness of the crime severity indexes noting that a single murder, for example, can skew the numbers dramatically and in a given year might not necessarily reflect the overall safety of the community.

Nevertheless, StatCan maintains it is useful in tracking crime trends and the relative safety of communities.

Comparing Smithers to national and provincial data for the period 2014-2018, the town’s 131.46 average CSI is nearly double the Canadian average of 71.58 and 68 per cent higher than B.C.’s 89.9 average.

The Smithers average is also very close to Lethbridge, Alta.’s 2018 CSI of 137. Last year, Lethbridge ranked as Canada’s most dangerous census metropolitan area (CMA), or cities with more than 100,000 population.

B.C.’s CMAs, Kelowna, Abbotsford-Mission, Vancouver and Victoria ranked 6th, 10th, 13th and 23rd respectively among Canada’s 36 big cities.

The Top 5 CMAs in the country were: Lethbridge; Regina, Sask.; Winnipeg, Man.; Saskatoon, Sask.; and Edmonton, Alta.

The Top 10 among all police jurisdictions in B.C, were: Quesnel, Williams Lake, Agassiz, Hope (rural), Fort St. James, Alexis Creek, Hope (municipal), Duncan, Terrace and Dawson Creek.

Ucluelet had the highest VCSI in the province and Quesnel took top spot for NVCSI.

This Interior News has requested commentary from Mayor Taylor Bachrach and acting RCMP detachment commander Darren Durnin and will update this article as soon as it is available.

