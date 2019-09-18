A 442 Squadron Search and Rescue CC-115 Buffalo search and rescue aircraft flies over a heavily forested area of British Columbia. Photo by 9 Wing Imaging, Corporal Miranda Langguth

Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Barring an emergency, members of the Smithers Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) group will have a chance to be certified, or brush up on their skills, in military aircraft spotting Sept. 21.

Second Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, a 19 Wing Comox public affairs officer, confirmed members of RCAF Transport and Rescue Squadron 442 will be bringing a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft to the Bulkley Valley for the exercise this weekend.

The Smithers group is one of three CASARA teams that provide support to the RCAF for search and rescue efforts in the Northwest. The other two are located in Vanderhoof and on Haida Gwaii.

“We work with 442 Squadron on a regular basis doing searches and so on,” said Lynn Van Cadsand, Northwest Zone SAR commander. “They’re just coming up on the 21st to do some spotter training.”

READ MORE: Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

Van Cadsand explained the 16 members of the Smithers team (12 from Smithers and four from Houston) are all qualified spotters and do monthly training in small aircraft or on paper, but spotting for the RCAF, which is responsible for search and rescue in Canadian airspace, is a separate thing.

“My team is all qualified and certified as spotters, so they’ve done their required hours, plus some, and then the military aircraft comes up and qualifies them to fly in a military aircraft,” she said

“So, if we had a really big search happening and the military needed extra spotters in their aircraft, which they usually do, you don’t just put anyone in, you have to be a qualified certified military spotter as well.”

The Buffalo is ideally suited for search and rescue in B.C. as it can take off and land on the most rugged terrain and in areas as short as a soccer field. It can carry 41 fully equipped soldiers and has a range of 2,240 kilometres.

All six of the RCAF’s CC-115s fly out of Comox.

The planes are, however, 50 years old and slated to be replaced, along with the older model CC-130 Hercules transports, by the Airbus CC-295.

Hejduk said Comox is expecting delivery of the first CC-295 in spring 2020 and with training and transition considerations should be in service some time in 2021.

The exercise on Sept. 21 will be conducted out of the Smithers Regional Airport and include flyovers of the Houston area.

The Northwest Zone of CASARA is looking for more volunteers, both spotters and pilots with airplanes to beef up its team in the region. Van Cadsand said interested parties can call her directly at 250-847-1162.

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more
Next story
Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Toy run in Houston

    Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Northwest air search group to get military spotter training

    A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft will fly over Houston Sept. 21

  • Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

    Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

  • Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

    Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

    A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations