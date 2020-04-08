Princeton teachers and school workers were escorted through the town April 7 by RCMP. Students and parents turned out to show their appreciation for the parade. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Smiles, honks and waves as Princeton teachers stage parade for their students

Classrooms are closed, but kids and teachers manage to connect

Teachers and school workers, accompanied by RCMP, staged a parade through the streets of Princeton April 7 to entertain their self-isolated students and let them know they are missed.

Dozens of cars, many decorated with balloons and ribbons, drove the streets, and hundreds of children and their parents turned out at intersections and on their front yards to return the love.

There was sunshine, smiles, and lots of waves and honking.

“This is just awesome,” said Heather King, who has two school-aged children.

RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said the event was heartwarming.

“The parade went for over an hour. Seeing the smiles on the faces of kids and parents is just another example of what makes this community such an amazing place to live,” he said.

A school official stated: “The goal is to bring school spirit, support and motivation to our student. We also want parents and students know that we are still there for them even though we are not in a classroom setting.”

Check out a video of the parade below:

