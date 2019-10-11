Smiles abound: Tim Horton’s cookie campaign raises $5,222 for local food bank

'We had quite a nice increase this year'

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, food bank secretary and treasurer Lyndamae McNabb (far right) joined local Tim Horton’s owner Steve MacPhail (left) to celebrate the success of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, which raised a grand total of $5,222 for the food bank. Raven Nyman photo.

Every September without fail, Tim Horton’s employees put smiles on their cookies, but their efforts have actually helped to bring many real-life smiles to faces all over the community.

At least, that’s how Lyndamae McNabb feels about the impact made by the local restaurant’s most recent donation to the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society.

McNabb is the secretary and treasurer of the society. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, she joined Tim Horton’s owner Steve MacPhail when the restaurant donated over $5,000 to the food bank from the proceeds of their annual Smile Cookie campaign.

Last year, Tim Horton’s donated $4,200 to the local food bank. This year, their Smile Cookie campaign took place from Sept. 16 to 22. in 100 Mile House, where a grand total of $5,222 was raised and donated to the food bank.

MacPhail estimates that his Tim Horton’s franchise has been contributing the proceeds from their Smile Cookie campaign to the food bank in 100 Mile House for about 10 years.

“It’s wonderful,” said McNabb, marvelling that this year’s donation total actually increased by about $1,000 since 2018.

MacPhail credits the increase in support to the community that both Tim Horton’s and the food bank call home.

“We had quite a nice increase this year,” he said. “The community, that’s what it’s all about. We always, whatever we do, we get great support out of this community. This community, if there’s ever a need, it rallies together.”

MacPhail thinks that recent mill closures may have impacted locals’ desire to participate even more enthusiastically in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, as South Cariboo residents often come together to show support.

“Our staff and the work that goes into making those cookies, 5,222 cookies in a one week span of time, it’s a great effort. The staff are very supportive of this as well.”

As the owner of the local Tim Horton’s franchise, MacPhail plans to continue his collaboration with the food bank in the future, as each restaurant location that participates in the annual campaign gets to choose where to donate their proceeds.

“It’s been a great arrangement and it goes towards a really worthwhile cause, especially this time of year.”

For the Christmas season ahead, the food bank has already stocked up on turkeys at Safeway, but will also have to purchase stuffing, cranberries, and additional items, too.

“We’ll probably have to get some Christmas gifts for the children and we’re hoping to get a little more baby gifts,” said McNabb.

The food bank is always seeking volunteers and accepts donations throughout the year.

