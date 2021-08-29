Smell of smoke in the air from new Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

The new blaze listed at 17 hectares in size

The smell of smoke permeated the air and an orange glow could be seen in the hills behind the Penticton Airport Saturday night from the new Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton.

The Skaha Creek wildfire was last listed at 17 hectares in size. There were 23 BC Wildfire ground crew who responded to the fire. Skimmers and airtankers made good progress cooling the fire and dropping retardant along its flanks, said BC Wildfire Saturday night.

In the space of six hours the fire, located about six kilometres southwest of Penticton in the hills behind the Penticton Airport, has grown to 17 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be human caused.

A reminder to all boaters to remain clear of all water skimming aircraft so these resources can safely pick up water on Okanagan Lake.

The Western News will update information about this fire as soon as it becomes available.

