Small wildfires burning in Sunshine Valley, Fraser Canyon

Six wildfire fighters from Hope responded to a roadside fire along Highway 3 just south of the Hope Slide. They were joined by members of the Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was under control by 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Two small wildfires are burning in Sunshine Valley and the Fraser Canyon, as record-breaking temperatures and heat warnings continue from the weekend.

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service were wrapping up their response to a .2 hectare (2,000 square metre) fire along the side of Highway 3 in Sunshine Valley at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Another .05 hectare (500 square metre) fire is burning along Highway 1 near Hells Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

Regan Eberding with the BC Wildfire Service said two crews arrived at the fire on the southbound side of the highway south of the Hope Slide at around 5 p.m. The six firefighters were joined by three fire trucks and a water truck from the Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Department who were then sent back when the fire was under control. The firefighters were reinforced by two water tenders, large trucks carrying 5,700 litres of water, and helicopters dropping water onto the fire.

Eberding would not speculate on the cause of the fire, only that there was a roadside ‘incident’ and it is now under investigation. Two natural resource officers arrived at the scene of the fire at 7:30 p.m., whose areas of enforcement include investigating human-caused wildfires.

Both fire are suspected to be human-caused, according to a BC Wildfire Service interactive online map.

More to follow.

Do you have any more information about or photos of these wildfires? Email news@hopestandard.com.