Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

A wildfire has been spotted near White Lake, north of Salmon Arm.

The blaze was discovered on July 10 and is currently 0.01 hectares in size. Its cause is unknown and it’s listed as new on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

On July 8, a wildfire fire east of White Lake was under control at 0.25 hectares, said fire information officer Aydan Coray.

That fire, which is no longer on the wildfire dashboard, was determined to be caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Spot wildfires in the Shuswap getting smaller or holding steady

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Eagle Valley News