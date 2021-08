The blaze was 0.1 hectares in size as of Aug. 25

A small wildfire south of Kelowna is under control as of Aug. 25, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

A small wildfire in the Kettle Valley area of Kelowna is no longer a worry, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The blaze, which is seven kilometres off the Gillard Forest Service Road, is classified as under control as of Aug. 25.

It was discovered Aug. 24 and is currently is 0.1 hectares in size. The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Read more: New fire sparks outside Kettle Valley area in Kelowna

Read more: Okanagan donations sought for people impacted by wildfires

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News