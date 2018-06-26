Small wildfire burning near Castlegar

New fire in highlands above Robson is visible from city

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A wildfire is burning on the mountain above Robson.

The very visible fire is listed as being near Rialto Creek on the Southeast Fire Centre fire map.

The fire is listed as ‘new’, and is estimated at .01 hectare in size.

There’s no word on whether the fire will be actioned at this time.

While no cause is listed for the fire, a thunderstorm passed through the area on Monday morning, and many lightning strikes were recorded at the time.

Both the SEFC and the Castlegar Fire Department are aware of the blaze.

A second small fire, .01 hectares in size, is also burning a kilometre south of Slocan Park, near Heart Rd. It’s also a new fire.

Castlegar News will update this story as information comes available.

Previous story
Totem pole, doors unveiled in historic collaboration between Nuxalk Nation and BC Parks
Next story
Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach

Just Posted

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

  • 19 hours ago
  • by

 

Small wildfire burning near Castlegar

  • 19 hours ago

 

Development permit issued for 36 BC Housing units next to Transition House

  • 19 hours ago

 

True Leaf Pet receives NASC certification

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read