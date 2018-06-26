Small wildfire burning near Castlegar

New fire in highlands above Robson is visible from city

A wildfire is burning on the mountain above Robson.

The very visible fire is listed as being near Rialto Creek on the Southeast Fire Centre fire map.

The fire is listed as ‘new’, and is estimated at .01 hectare in size.

There’s no word on whether the fire will be actioned at this time.

While no cause is listed for the fire, a thunderstorm passed through the area on Monday morning, and many lightning strikes were recorded at the time.

Both the SEFC and the Castlegar Fire Department are aware of the blaze.

A second small fire, .01 hectares in size, is also burning a kilometre south of Slocan Park, near Heart Rd. It’s also a new fire.

Castlegar News will update this story as information comes available.