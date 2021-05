According to the BC Wildfire Service, the .10 hectare fire is human-caused

A small wildfire — .10 hectare — is burning just southwesst of Cranbrook.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a wildfire that has started today just southwest of Cranbrook.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, May 16.

The website reported at about 4 pm that the fire was near Hidden Valley Road, that it was estimated at one tenth of a hectare, and tit was suspected that it was human-caused.

Stage of Control was listed as New, as of 4 pm, Sunday, May 16.

Fire danger rating in southeast BC is currently listed as moderate to high.

Cranbrook Townsman