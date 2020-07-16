Small Town Revival showcases local talent in Golden

Small Town Revival has been at the heart of Golden's music scene for the past several years

Small Town Revival is just another example of the local talent that Golden has to offer through the Summer Kicks concert series. (Contributed)

John Jenkins has been a long time staple of the music community in Golden.

He can often be found organizing jam nights at the Wolf’s Den on Sunday night or working alongside Kicking Horse Culture.

Now, Jenkins and his band, Small Town Revival will be take centre stage on Wednesday, July 22, as a part of the Summer Kicks concert series.

“I’m excited to be on the performing side of it,” said Jenkins.

“It’s nice to be a part of such a community event with local talent. It’s truly locals for locals and locals supporting locals, it’s such a great feel good event.”

Small Town Revival has existed in some form or another since 2001, with Jenkins and guitarist Jackson Baker first meeting at the Wolf’s Den jam nights, performing what Jenkins describes as a “two man trio.”

Pat Meloche has since joined the band on drums just under a year ago, filling out the band’s sound after their previous drummer departed.

Describing their style as a mix of funk, rock’n roll and blues, Jenkins says that Golden can expect a high energy performance with original music, something that sets them apart from some of the other bands that have been playing Summer Kicks.

“Most of my career I’ve been focused on writing, it’s a big part of my life in general to write these songs,” said Jenkins.

“They need to be performed. To be actually performing again motivates you to try harder and polish these tunes and dial it in to be as good as they can be.”

After taking the last few months off, Jenkins and Small Town Revival are just excited to be playing together again, already getting a small backyard performance under their belt last week before they hit the rolling stage.

“When you jump into it and you haven’t thought about it, things aren’t the same and there’s this whole freshness to it,” said Jenkins.

“Things come out that never would have, so it really adds to the evolution of the songs and the energy of the songs because everyone is so excited with this music.”

Jenkins is among many local performers happy to see local talent spotlighted this summer, which Jenkins says gets back to the roots of Summer Kicks from his first summer in Golden.

While he loves what the summer concert series has evolved into with popular touring acts, he appreciates a chance for Golden’s talent to come out from underground and become a focal point.

“There’s so much talent in town and for all of us to have an opportunity to play longer sets and showcase to the community, it’s amazing,” said Jenkins.

“I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The route that the band will take has yet to be announced and will be posted to the Kicking Horse Culture’s Facebook page once it has been decided. The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

