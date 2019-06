Second fire in region in one day

A small wildfire has been sparked in the hills near Falkland.

BC Wildfire Service reports the blaze is .01 hectares and have called it the Moser Road fire in the Shuswap.

The fire was discovered Tuesday and is currently listed as human-caused.

This is one of two fires in the Shuswap. A .1 hectare blaze was also sparked Tuesday near Shuswap Lake.

More details to come as they become available.

