Small plane crashes at Stave Lake, two injuries reported

Mission Search and Rescue, RCMP and ambulance trying to reach remote site

Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Services are trying to attend to a small plane crash at Stave Lake in Mission. Two people are reported to be injured. (File Photo)

Mission Search and Rescue, along with BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are attempting to rescue two people injured in a small plane crash in Mission.

The accident occurred tonight (July 27) at around 6 p.m. on a small air strip located in the north end of Stave Lake.

Mission Fire Rescue Services were also called to the scene, but could not access the remote location.

A helicopter has been called in to help first responders.

According to the Mission Fire Rescue, the initial call came in reporting two people injured, one was said to be unconscious.

There is no further update regarding the injuries at this time.

More to come when information becomes available.

