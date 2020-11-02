Small plane crashes at Kelowna Airport

The lone occupant of the aircraft suffered minor injuries

A small airplane crashed at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Sunday.

At around 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, a Cessna 172 training aircraft landed short of the runway in the grass at YLW.

The lone occupant was taken by BC Ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

The airport experienced delays to arriving and departing flights, last night; however, YLW is fully operational.

Daniel Taylor