Small Lake Country Remembrance service closed to public

Community asked not to show up due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Lake Country is by invite only Nov. 11. (Black Press file photo)

Honouring those who fought for our freedoms will be done in silence, and solitude.

Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Okanagan are being limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Lake Country is no different.

“We feel strongly that we do have to honour the vets, but we also want to make sure we don’t get 100 or whatever people out, because of the restrictions,” Oyama Legion vice president Kees Boersma said.

Therefore a short, invite-only service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph.

“We are telling people not to show up,” Boersma said.

The Legion is selling poppies and has trays out at various locations around the district. Local businesses are thanked for their support.

