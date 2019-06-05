Small fires pop up around Kootenays

Fire danger is still low to moderate in most of the southeast Interior

  Jun. 5, 2019
Things are getting a little busier at the Southeast Fire Centre, as lightning and human-caused fires pop up around the region.

The BC Wildfire Service says a 0.67 hectare fire about two kilometers northwest of the Balfour ferry terminal is now under control.

The fire on the Balfour Face was reported Monday evening. Although it was within the local fire department’s jurisdiction, an initial attack crew was sent to help out.

More personnel were on site Tuesday, along with one helicopter that bucketed water to minimize any spread.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Recent thunderstorms in the area are sparking fires in other locations.

A 0.3-hectare fire was discovered Tuesday just west of Nakusp, across the Arrow Lakes near Cariboo Lake. There’s no word on that fire’s status.

Meanwhile, a fire was burning near Hellroaring Creek near Salmo, and on the west shore of Kootenay Lake at the Midge Creek campsite. The latter was suspected to be human-caused. Both fires were spot fires at 0.01 hectares.

Eight fires listed as active have started in the Southeast region since June 1, though none are currently threatening any settlements or structures.

In total there have been 33 fires since April 1 in the Southeast Fire Centre, which have burned 47 hectares of land.

The fire danger rating for the West Kootenay is generally low to moderate.

