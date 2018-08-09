Small fire burning west of Bowser

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department posted this photo to its Facebook page late Wednesday, Aug. 8. It shows smoke from a small wildfire near Cook Creek that was visible from Highway 19A at Baylis Road. — Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook photo

BC Wildfire is showing a small fire west of Bowser.

The fire was discovered Wednesday, Aug. 8. As of Thursday morning, BC Wildfire Service hasn’t released a suspected cause.

The estimated size of the fire is 0.01 ha. A map from BC Wildfire Service is showing it to be near Thames Creek.

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Wednesday evening that smoke was visible from Highway 19A at Baylis Road.

The NEWS has reached out to BC Wildfire Service for more information. We will update the story when we find out more.

Nearby, there is still also an estimated five-hectare active fire in the Beaufort Range that broke out early Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Beaufort Range fire is suspected to be human caused, according to BC Wildfire Service.

According to a news release from the Regional District of Nanaimo, the Beaufort Range fire is within the RDN boundaries and 11 personnel, two helicopters and the Cherry Creek Fire Department were responding to the fire as of Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8.

— NEWS Staff