Small fire burning off highway west of Revelstoke

BC Wildfire Service have reported a fire burning west of Revelstoke off of Highway 1.

The fire, given an approximate location of Rosslane Cedar Mill, has an estimated size of 0.50 hectares at this time according to the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

It was reported today.

The fire is not currently visible from the Trans Canada Highway, though heavy smoke and haze is noticeable both on the highway as well is within Revelstoke.

At this time, no suspected cause is listed on the webpage.

As of July 30, there have been 155 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre since April 1, 2018, contributing to 954 total fires throughout BC according to BC Wildfire Service.

