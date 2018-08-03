Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

A small fire at the Mercer Celgar mill site August 1 was quickly extinguished with portable fire extinguishers.

The fire started on the engine of a locally contracted crane that was working at the mill.

Celgar reports that their yard crew was at the work site and was a”ble to quickly extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers, and contacted Celgar’s emergency response team, as is our protocol.”

Celgar’s emergency responders then contacted the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) because of the high level of dryness, current provincial fire hazard situation and wind conditions.

CFD sent three engines to the scene as a precautionary measure. Two were able to stand down very quickly, with the third remaining on watch for a time.

“Both Celgar and Castlegar emergency responders did thorough assessments and monitoring to ensure there were no other residual hot spots,” said Celgar in a statement.

“This incident was very quickly contained and highlights the value and effectiveness of emergency response preparedness, training and quick action. Excellent work by Celgar yard personnel, Celgar emergency responders and Castlegar Fire Department!”