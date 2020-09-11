Small fire at apartment building in Hope, one of many Labour Day weekend call outs

No injuries at Saturday fire in bathroom of one unit at 40-unit Ryder housing complex

The Labour Day long weekend was a busy one for the Hope Fire Department, with 15 calls including a small fire in a Hope apartment building.

While many Hope area residents were taking it easy at home or on adventures around the province, the Hope Fire Department responded to calls ranging from brush fires and power outages, to medical and motor vehicle responses.

On Saturday, Sept. 5 just prior to 11 a.m., fire chief Tom DeSorcy said a call came in about smoke coming from one of the units at the Anhart Community Housing Society’s 1270 Ryder St. apartment complex. A fire had started in a waste basket in one of the unit’s bathrooms, which eventually melted the supply line to the toilet and doused the fire out.

The apartment complex, which has 40 units, was evacuated and fire crews helped deal with the resulting water damage. DeSorcy said he wasn’t made aware of anyone injured in the small fire.

During the response, a request to help with a medical call came in. DeSorcy said some firefighters were able to leave the apartment call out to head there. Having a second call come in when crews are already at a scene is ‘not uncommon’ he added.

DeSorcy said August has been a hectic month for the fire department, who are also training and outfitting a new fire engine.

