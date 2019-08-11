A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Okanagan Sunday morning. (US Geological Survey)

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

  • Aug. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Did you feel the rumble?

A small 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Okanagan 18 kilometres from Oliver at 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.9 kilometres.

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls reported their houses shaking.

“My whole house was rumbling,” said Western News editor Kristi Patton who lives in Okanagan Falls.

