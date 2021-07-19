Small downtown brush fire extinguished by Quesnel Fire Department

It took members of the Quesnel Fire Department only a couple minutes to respond to and extinguish a small brush fire near downtown Quesnel.
Firefighters were called to a small brush fire near the pedestrian overpass on Legion Drive just after 5:15 p.m.
A small fire had started near the bottom of a tree, which was extinguished when a fire engine showed up. Department members worked quickly to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to nearby brown grass.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
