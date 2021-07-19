Small downtown brush fire extinguished by Quesnel Fire Department

A single truck was all that was needed to snuff out the tiny blaze

The fire was extinguished by a single hose. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

It took members of the Quesnel Fire Department only a couple minutes to respond to and extinguish a small brush fire near downtown Quesnel.

Firefighters were called to a small brush fire near the pedestrian overpass on Legion Drive just after 5:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Quesnel Fire Department extinguish small brush fire near school

A small fire had started near the bottom of a tree, which was extinguished when a fire engine showed up. Department members worked quickly to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to nearby brown grass.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer