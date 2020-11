Check out photos from the event

Wreaths surround the cenotaph at Charles Hoey Park in downtown Duncan following the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There was a small gathering at Charles Hoey Park Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, for a Remembrance Day ceremony.

With COVID-19 precautions urged by organizers, the majority stayed home to pay their respects, instead of flooding the cenotaph at the downtown Duncan park as in years past.

