Small campfires allowed in Vernon, as long as bylaw is followed

Open burning season remains cancelled in Vernon, but residents are still allowed to light small campfires so long as they pay attention to city regulations and bylaws.

All open burning permits within the City of Vernon have been cancelled as of March 26. The B.C. Ministry of Environment later implemented a ban on open burning in the region.

“While the provincial ban is in place, Vernon Fire Rescue will not be issuing burn permits,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “However, small campfires are allowed at this time, so long as they adhere to the City of Vernon Good Neighbour bylaw. This is because the current fire danger rating in the city is low.”

Under the bylaw, small campfires are permitted so long as only dry, seasoned wood is burned. Fires must not be left unattended while aflame and must be fully doused with water before abandoned.

Those burning campfires must also be mindful of smoke’s impact on neighbours and avoid producing dense smoke or noxious odours, and keep water of a hand tool nearby while the fire is lit.

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates when they come available,” the city said.

