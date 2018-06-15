Small Business Training Focus of Partnership Between Community Futures East Kootenay and Chambers of Commerce

Training opportunities for small businesses are the focus of a new collaboration in the region. Community Futures East Kootenay (CFEK) announced an event partnership with the Fernie Chamber of Commerce and Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce to produce two professional development workshops for entrepreneurs in the region.

Training opportunities for small businesses are the focus of a new collaboration in the region. Community Futures East Kootenay (CFEK) announced an event partnership with the Fernie Chamber of Commerce and Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce to produce two professional development workshops for entrepreneurs in the region.

“Access to training for entrepreneurs and their employees is a valuable opportunity for our business community. Partnering with the chambers of commerce to produce the events is a practical and collaborative way to connect with entrepreneurs,” says Sean Campbell, General Manager at CFEK.

Communications for Small Business Success takes place in Kimberley on June 27th (Conference Centre 1 to 4 p.m.) and Fernie on June 28th. Dan Wall of Firelight Communications from Nelson, BC, is facilitating the workshops to help businesses and organizations see how their communications supports their business goals.

“The workshops are participatory and engaging for everyone. It’s a great chance for collaboration. Good communication is two-way communication,” says Wall.

CFEK is looking for more opportunities to work with professionals to deliver business development and training programs. The organization is encouraging facilitators/trainers with expertise in areas relevant to small business success and small businesses looking for training opportunities to contact their office.

CFEK promotes economic development and the creation of jobs and wealth in the East Kootenay region by providing small-business loans for start-up, expansion or the purchase of existing businesses. In addition to financial support, CFEK offers a variety of business-related services, including knowledgeable, professional business consultation.