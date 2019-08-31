Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

What’s happening?

Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews continue to collaborate on wildfire risk reduction work in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Woody debris from this work is being piled up and will be burned on-site as early as September 3rd. Most work is taking place on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke, along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway near the top of the ski jump, and along the southern park boundary. You may notice smoke along the base of the mountain.

This work contributes to wildfire risk reduction actions taking place in and around the Revelstoke area by reducing forest fuels in this area, completing the community fireguard around the city.

Parkway Bend Prescribed Fire

Further up the mountain, preparations are complete for the planned Parkway Bend prescribed fire. After September 3rd, if a specific set of conditions, or “prescription”, are achieved, Parks Canada fire management specialists will conduct the prescribed fire.

The primary goal of the prescribed fire, located 17 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, is to create a landscape-level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mount Revelstoke.

Through safe and effective fire management, we are reducing the danger of wildfire to the public, infrastructure and neighbouring lands, while improving the ecological health of our forests.

What to expect:

Watch for crews working along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Smoke may be visible from brush pile burning. An update will be provided if conditions are favourable to ignite the Parkway Bend prescribed fire.