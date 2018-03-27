Jackson Smith, BC Hydro line worker, removes a branch that had fallen between two phases and knocked out power for 1,900 customers on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo Jackie Lieuwen)

Small branch blamed for power outage in Terrace

BC Hydro crews restored power by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

BC Hydro said a small branch was the cause of a power outage that left around 1,900 Terrace customers in the dark for 40 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a real easy fix,” Brian Ward, BC Hydro line manager, said.

Crews arrived on the 4700 block of Straume Avenue at 4 p.m. and restored power by removing the branch.

Because it had landed in-between the two-phases, the branch became a pathway of electrical current that shorted the main power supply to the downtown core.

“Spring and fall winds can break off older branches and cause some outages,” Ward said. He also reminded residents to prune older trees on their property that may impact overhead power lines.

