Slyvia Peary awarded 2021 Order of Abbotsford

Peary was an Abbotsford high school teacher for 35 years, and an essential part of several volunteering organizations. City of Abbotsford photo.

The city is honouring a long-time high school teacher and volunteer with the 2021 Order of Abbotsford.

For 50 years, Sylvia Peary has been contributing to the community through her commitment to education, and passion for bringing people together, leaving a lasting impact on Abbotsford, says a city news release.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council, I am very pleased to recognize Sylvia Peary with the Order of Abbotsford,” said Mayor Henry Braun.

“For many years, Sylvia has worked tirelessly as an extraordinary teacher and volunteer who continually gave of her time and effort for the benefit of the Abbotsford community.”

Peary was an Abbotsford high school teacher for 35 years, leading career and business preparation classes and heading the business and counselling departments at several schools.

She had also been an essential part of several volunteering organizations, including the Abbotsford BC Summer Games (2016), Abbotsford BC Seniors Games (2006), Abbotsford BC Disability Games (2002) and for 20 years as a contractor with the Skills BC competition.

“As a teacher, lifelong learner and extraordinary volunteer and leader, the City of Abbotsford has greatly benefited from Sylvia’s passion for bringing people together and mentoring students and volunteers,” the city said.

The Order of Abbotsford is awarded only to those who have shown an extraordinary level of contribution or term of service to the city and its residents.

They’ve earned distinction for themselves and the community through achievements in the areas of culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports.

Recipients have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, maintained by the mayoral office. An award ceremony will be hosted on Oct. 18 for invited guests.

