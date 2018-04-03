Slushy and slippery roads

DriveBC is reporting slush and compact snow on Hwy. 1

If you thought it was spring, it appears mother nature has other plans.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries for this morning that they expect to end around noon.

The high in Revelstoke today is +6.

DriveBC reports there is compact snow on Hwy. 1 from the west boundary of Glacier National Park to the east boundary of the Glacier National Park.

They report the Trans-Canada is slushy and slippery from Craigellachie to the west boundary of Glacier National Park, and are urging motorists to watch for changing road conditions on Hwy. 23.

For up to date road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

For up to date weather visit, Weather.gc.ca

