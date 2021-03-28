Slumber Lodge owner eyes townhouses for downtown site

Owners of the Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake are proposing to build two four-unit townhouses on the site where some motel units were lost to a fire in 2016. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The owner of the Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake is proposing to build some townhouses on a portion of the property where a fire destroyed some units in 2016.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, March 23, city council received a zoning amendment application from the owner to increase the maximum size of the principal building from 44 units per hectare to 73 units per hectare. Eight townhouse units would be built in two phases.

Presently the subject property is zoned as highway commercial and the request is to change it to low density multi-family residential.

Development services technician Rafid Shadman said during the meeting the city received the application from the owner in 2020 who will proceed with a building plan if the zoning is approved.

Shadman noted in a report to council staff is supportive of the application due to the need for new housing development in the community, but the proposed development is substantially over the maximum allowable density for townhouses in the zoning bylaw or may not provide standard separation or setbacks from the property lines.

Coun. Scott Nelson spoke in favour of the application and said it will be a good addition to the downtown core.

Council gave the amendment first two readings.

It will now go to a virtual public hearing on April 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. and notices will be issued to all property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the subject property. Final adoption will be on April 27, subject to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval.

Read more: Williams Lake Slumber Lodge owners hoping to expand operations

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune